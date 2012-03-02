Josue “Joe” Robles: How do you generate innovation?

“Well what I do today is I read every opportunity. Every spare moment I have, I generally eat lunch with a newspaper or sometimes a magazine in my hand, someones two or three. I do that first thing in the morning is I start to read the newspaper, the business section of the newspaper and the headlines. I listen to National Public Radio as I come to work so I can keep up today. So I find every spare moment that I can learn something about our business and I learn about life more in general and it has served me well all these years.” — Josue Robles

Josue “Joe” Robles is president and chief executive officer of USAA, one of America’s leading financial services companies. The association has been serving military families since 1922 and has become well known for its exceptional service, offering its 7 million members a comprehensive range of insurance, banking, investment products, financial advice and planning, and services designed to help them meet their financial needs. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and Europe, USAA owns or manages assets of $129 billion.

Robles oversees a corporate organization that includes USAA’s Property and Casualty Insurance Group, Federal Savings Bank, Life Insurance Company, Investment Management Company, Alliance Services Company, and Financial Planning Services.

Robles was a USAA board member from 1990 to 1994 while on active duty, and joined USAA in July 1994 as special assistant to the chairman after retiring from the U.S. Army as a major general. He was named CFO and controller in September 1994, and added corporate treasurer to his responsibilities in 1995. He assumed the position of president and CEO in December 2007.

Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, Robles joined the U.S. Army in 1966. For the next 28 years, he served in a variety of command and staff positions, including active duty posts in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, and Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the Middle East. Most recently, he served as the director of the Army budget and as commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red One).

During his military career, Robles was recognized numerous times for service and honor. He received the Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Robles serves on the boards of directors of DTE Energy, the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital, the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital Foundation, and the P16Plus Council of Greater Bexar County Foundation. He is a member of the FM Global Advisory Board and the Texas Governor’s Business Council. Robles holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Kent State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University.