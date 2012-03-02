Brett Jenks: How do you inspire others?

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Brett has overseen Rare’s global effort to equip people in the world’s most biodiverse areas with the tools and motivation they need to protect their natural resources for nine years. Brett leads Rare’s organizational development, from strategic planning to program development and fundraising. Under Brett’s leadership, Rare has expanded to 5 continents and reached 6 million people; formed worldwide partnerships with the leading environmental NGO’s; and received four straight Fast Company Social Capitalist Awards, which honors organizations that combine savvy business models with solutions to pressing social needs. Brett has worked in the field of tropical conservation and rural education since 1992. Prior to his work with Rare, Brett served as the Costa Rica Program Director for WorldTeach, and as both a journalist and filmmaker. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts and holds an M.B.A. with honors from Georgetown University.
