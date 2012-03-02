advertisement
Julie Castro Abrams: How do you prep for a board meeting?

By Julie Castro Abrams1 minute Read

“The most important thing you can do in preparation for a board meeting is make sure your members are well-engaged. I put as many board members named on the agenda as possible so that they know that they’re needed, so that they show up at the meeting, and so that they’re responsible for the successful outcome of that agenda item. And make sure there’s at least one agenda item, one decision made every board meeting so that people know that it’s really important to show up. So make sure that board members feel ownership and so they’re well-engaged in every board meeting.” — Jule Castro Abrams

