Porter Bayne: How do you prep for a board meeting?

“Honestly, and I don’t want this going on a website, but I think about who’s going to be there and I worry about it for a while. And then I jot down some notes and then I look at those notes and realize that they aren’t as effective as they could be. And then I go back and think, ‘Oh yeah, what was it that I actually wanted to come out of this meaning?’ And then maybe I run that by a trusted advisor and produce an agenda from that.” — Porter Bayne