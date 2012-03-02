Lara Lee: How do you prep for a board meeting?

“Reinventing a successful business is a bold move. You need your board’s support but that’s not going to happen overnight. There are five things you can do to set the stage for the dialogue you want to have. Plant seeds in advance for one-on-one conversations. Bring stakeholder views into the discussion. Tell stories of real people to illustrate the opportunities. Propose strategic experiments to verify your assumptions. Then ask your board to challenge you, support you, and hold you accountable.” — Lara Lee