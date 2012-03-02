Deidre Paknad: How do you prep for a board meeting?

“First, don’t hype or market the company to the board. If it’s hard or risky, just say so. Second, expect to get value from the board meeting. I divide my board meeting into two sections. First is focused on those topics I want to work on with the board so I get value. The second is on the management team reporting on progress. And third, distill information down to its very essence. Don’t worry about providing enough information, worry about providing the right information. If they’re on their iPhone, you got the wrong level of detail.” — Deidre Paknad