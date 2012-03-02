advertisement
Unitus: What’s more important – defining your mission or getting others on board?

By Unitus1 minute Read

“Getting others on board. Because it’s very difficult to get the right people who have the same passion into the path and actually live it. But when you get it then you know you got it because they live on what you want.” — Emma Kimani

