Steve Jang: What’s more important – defining your mission or getting others on board?

By Steve Jang1 minute Read

“I think the difficult and more important task is defining the mission properly. If you define the vision, the goals and the ultimate strategy of the company properly then getting others on board should come naturally. If you have difficulty getting others on board then that’s probably a good sign you have to go back to the drawing board and rethink and recommunicate the company’s vision. Thank you very much.” — Steve Jang

