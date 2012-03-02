advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Nir Zuk: What’s more important – defining your mission or getting others on board?

By Nir Zuk1 minute Read

“What’s more important? Defining the vision or getting people on board? Defining the mission is much more important than getting people on board. If you find yourself having trouble getting people on board then you either have the wrong people or you’re the wrong person, you don’t have the right leadership skills. But certainly defining the mission is the most critical and most important thing in a company. And doing that correctly is very difficult.” — Nir Zuk

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life