Lara Lee: What’s more important – defining your mission or getting others on board?

“What’s more difficult: Defining your mission or getting everyone on board? You really shouldn’t separate the two. A mission is nothing more than words on paper until people put it into practice. A mission needs to be lived to be real. If your mission isn’t guiding the 10,000 decisions that people make every day then it’s just aspirational. Leaders can and should set the direction, but the best way to ensure a mission that works in practice and has passionate buy-in, is to co-create with the people who need to live it every day.” — Lara Lee