advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alex Rampell: What’s more important – defining your mission or getting others on board?

By Alex Rampell1 minute Read

“Mission is a high level function that you start off once and you iterate as time goes on. But really, selling the vision is more important. Getting everybody on team on board and executing the same goals, that’s the hardest thing and the thing that’s most important.” — Alex Rampell

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life