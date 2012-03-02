Pierre Ferrari: What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

“What is the worst advice you ever got? Decades ago as a young punk executive my boss took me to his office and closed the door and very seriously in a fatherly kind of way and advised me to be out of town when my wife was due to give birth to our first son. He said he could arrange for me to take an important trip to be out of town. Seriously. That’s what he did. I did not take the advice. And I think it shows how the world has changed. I experienced an amazing human experience by being there for the birth of my first son.” — Pierre Ferrari