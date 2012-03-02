advertisement
Cathy Brooks: What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

By Cathy Brooks1 minute Read

“The worst piece of advice I ever got, believe it or not, was in the fourth grade. I was told I shouldn’t use big words and I shouldn’t speak out because people may not like that. I haven’t listened. In fact, as a woman in business, it’s more important you speak out and you speak your mind. As for using big words, I use as many as I can as often as I can.” — Cathy Brooks

