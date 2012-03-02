advertisement
Nir Zuk: What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

By Nir Zuk1 minute Read

“What’s the worst advice you ever got? The worst advice I ever got was on hiring. As a rule, I tried to stop listening to people who tell me who to hire and who not. You should do all the hiring yourself, you should make sure that all the people you hire you agree with them, you like them, you want to work with them, they’re good, and don’t count on other people telling you that they’re good.” — Nir Zuk

