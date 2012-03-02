Deidre Paknad: What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

“The worst advice I’ve got was from a very influential advisor who counseled me not to attempt to sell business application software to corporate attorneys. In fact, he vigorously argued that we shouldn’t waste any effort or any time on it at all. I did a lot of homework and I believed in fact that we could be successful doing that although I didn’t have any evidence to prove it. Five years later we have plenty of evidence and most of fortune 200 corporate counsels use our software every day in their business process. Moral of this story is do your homework, and then have the audacity to do what you believe.” — Deidre Paknad
