Andy Dunn: What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

“I wasn’t doing well at a previous job and the manager basically advised me to get a lobotomy and change my entire personality to try and make things work. He said I needed to learn to be neurotic because it was a key success factor for people at the firm. I actually take an entire different leadership philosophy which is, it’s your job to hire people who come alive in the role that you designed for them. And if they don’t, it’s your fault because you hired them.” — Andy Dunn