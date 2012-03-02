Antony Young: How do you deal with workplace anxiety and stress?

“First, you have to believe that dealing with stress int he workplace is a skill that has to be learned, rather than a fact of life. Stress is always something that’s going to happen and you’re just going to have to learn to deal with it. Now I used to get stressed out with what others did, whether it affected me or not. And I’ve learned not to fret about anything I can’t control. If you follow this, you will be less stress out. But more importantly, so will the people around you.” — Antony Young