Diaz Nesamoney: How do you deal with workplace anxiety and stress?

“As the leader of an organization facing anxiety and stress, I think one of the first things to do for yourself is to stay calm and portray calmness that people can recognize and feel. And the second is to overcommunicate both in terms of what’s happening, and also listen carefully to what people are worried about and concerned about. And that two-way communication and overcommunication helps everyone settle in, absorb, and talk about a path going forward.” — Diaz Nesamoney