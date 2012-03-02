advertisement
Alan Mulally: How do you deal with workplace anxiety and stress?

By Alan Mulally1 minute Read

“Well the most important thing I have found is to have a clear plan for where the business is, where it’s going, especially dealing with the current reality. But also having a plan to create an exciting future. And having that plan and then having a regular business plan reviews where you know where you are and all that special attention takes out all the anxiety because now you’re reality focused on dealing with reality and creating the future.” — Alan Mulally

