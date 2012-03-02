Unitus: Notes from micro-finance entrepreneurs: A 30-Sec MBA Master Class

“I would advise them to join Ujivan and start their own business. When I first joined Ujivan I used to make candles. That didn’t work out because of some health problems it caused. Now, I do some Saree sales and Papad rolling. I would advise them to not to just stay at home. I ask them to be independent. To everyone who come to my home I advise them to don’t wait for the men of the house, and earn money yourselves. Inspired by me a couple of the women have started their own business [Papad, Saree sales].” — Reshmi