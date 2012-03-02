advertisement
Notes from micro-finance entrepreneurs: How do you survive when the demand drops?

By Unitus1 minute Read

“You can for yourself, a couple of looms are idle, increasing our losses. They have joined the garment manufacturers. Once there is a drop in demand they seek employment with them. Only the older, loyal employees are left. If we pay an advance before they come on board, the stay a while.” — Reshmi

