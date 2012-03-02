advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

30-Sec MBA: When do you walk away form a project, person or initiative?

By Unitus1 minute Read

“That’s a tough one. I guess first if things are not going well with a project implementation…And so I want to propose that I tried to look at different ways of dealing with that project. And I do not think that I will come up with three or four proposals.” — Nduati Mwangi

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life