Diaz Nesamoney: How do you execute a decision you don’t agree with?

By Diaz Nesamoney1 minute Read

“If you find yourself in a position where a decision was made that you don’t agree with, the thing to do at that point is to set the right expectations and what you expect from their decision and go ahead with it hoping that either you were wrong and the person that made the decision was right, or that you’ve provided enough feedback so that the situation will eventually get changed to something that you believe in.” — Diaz Nesamoney

