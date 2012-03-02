advertisement
Nir Zuk: How do you execute a decision you don’t agree with?

By Nir Zuk1 minute Read

“The thing about startups is you have to do whatever it takes to make things work. And even if you don’t agree with a decision you have to go with it just to make sure it runs. The point in the company where people start not executing decisions that are being made just because you don’t agree with those positions is the point where the company is not a startup anymore and a good time for the people who started the company to leave.” — Nir Zuk

