Andiara Petterle: How do you execute a decision you don’t agree with?

By Andiara Petterle

“Well it definitely depends on the nature of the decision because if it is something that I just don’t agree because I have a different idea but that does not harm any principle or values of mine or all the people that trust me. And I’ll defend this idea as if it was my own. But if the decision is against any of my values I will not do it. I just will not do it.” — Andiara Petterle

