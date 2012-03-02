Dwight Hutchins: How do you execute a decision you don’t agree with?

“Hi, I’m Dwight Hutchins from Accenture. And unless you’re the CEO of a company you have someone you report to and people that report to you. And sometimes you have to give directions that the people that report to you don’t agree with. And sometimes you get direction to do something that you don’t agree with. In both cases, everyone needs to understand that it’s the leader’s responsibility to set the direction and it’s the team’s responsibility to deliver on that direction.” — Dwight Hutchines