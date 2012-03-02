Tim Andree: When do you walk away from a project, person or opportunity?

“Adam Smith wrote a book called The Wealth of Nations and it’s on those thoughts that our capitalist society was built. But he wrote an earlier book which the Wealth of Nations should be interpreted by called The Theory of Moral Sentiments. And in it, he says, all of our self-interest which drives capitalism is based upon fundamental goodwill. When I walk away from people or organizations is when I believe that the fundamental goodwill doesn’t exist.” — Tim Andree