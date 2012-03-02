Hendrik van Brenk: When do you walk away from a project, person or opportunity?

“When the road you’re on isn’t heading in the direction you want to go it’s time to walk away or change the direction. At Skanska a few years back we started a program that encourages inspectors to do site safety business on our projects. However, where technology got in the way, we used tablets and other computer devices to track, so we completely changed that and made it simple and human. The end result is today executives perform over 1,500 executive site visits every year.” — Hendrik van Brenk