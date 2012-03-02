advertisement
Jens Bang: When do you walk away from a project, person or opportunity?

By Jens Bang1 minute Read

“Walking away from an opportunity is always a complex and challenging business decision. But when the opportunity puts the values and integrity on which your organization was built at risk it is time to walk away. Upholding those values and integrity should be at the cornerstone of decision-making for any organization.” — Jens Bang

