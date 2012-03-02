Scott Case: When do you walk away from a project, person or opportunity?

“The first step is to try to make it work under every condition. Work hard to try and find out what’s not working about it and try to make it work. If you get to a place where you think it can’t be fixed or repaired it’s time then to start thinking about what’s next. Try to never be in a situation where you’re running away from something. If you put in the effort to try and address it, how do you not look forward and move forward? Always going toward something, pass the issues that you see in front of you and move on to the next thing.” — Scott Case