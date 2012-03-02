advertisement
Andiara Petterle: When do you walk away from a project, person or opportunity?

By Andiara Petterle1 minute Read

“I mostly walk away from pessimistic people, and people who don’t believe they can make a difference. I also walk away from projects or initiatives that have no clear objectives. And because it’s easier to figure out how to get there than it is to figure out what you want. And I believe nothing is impossible if you know who to lead and what to pursue.” — Andiara Petterle

