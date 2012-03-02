Deidre Paknad: How can you change a company’s culture?

Deidre is widely credited with having conceived of and launched the first commercial applications for legal holds, collections and retention management in 2004. A well-known thought leader in the legal and information governance domain, Deidre founded the CGOC, a professional community on retention and preservation that analyst firm IDC labeled a “think tank.” She has been a member of several Sedona working groups since 2005 and leads the EDRM IMRM working group 6.

Deidre is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with 20 years’ experience applying technology to poor-functioning business processes to reduce cost and risk. Prior to PSS, she helped Certus launch its Sarbanes Oxley software solution. Deidre previously founded and was CEO of CoVia Technologies from 1996 to 2000, where she was inducted into the Smithsonian Institution for innovation in 1999 and again in 2000. She held operations and marketing management posts at Altera Corporation, Consilium (acquired by Applied Materials) and Zinka over the course of her career. She has been profiled in several books and articles for entrepreneurship, most recently in Business Lessons from the Edge by Jim McCormick, and Grade A Entrepreneurs by Marylene Delbourg Delphis. She graduated from the University of California.