Janice Chaffin: How can you change a company’s culture?

By Janice Chaffin1 minute Read

“Change of the culture at an organization is a challenge and it can take time. For example, I was part of an organization that wanted to eliminate passive-aggressive behavior from our culture. So the first thing we did is communicate the types of behaviors we’d like to see. And then we had to personally demonstrate the right behavior, confronting any conflict openly. And then lastly, we needed to reward publicly those who demonstrated the right behavior.” — Janice Chaffin

