Michael Brunner: How can you change a company’s culture?

“How do you change a company’s culture? Well, that’s not an easy proposition. Companies are complex, dynamic networks of beliefs and values and behaviors. I think first you have to determine what it is you want to become. Work on crafting your mission, your vision, your values. Walk the walk — probably the most important message you can send. Think small. Look for early successes right away. Reward employees. Provide support. Provide training. And most importantly, be patient. It’s a tough task. Good luck.” — Michael Brunner