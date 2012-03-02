Jim Fowler: How can you change a company’s culture?

“Number one: Get rid of the people that are poison in the well. Do it early, do it crisp. You can’t start the process of change until the people who are poisoning the well are gone. Number two: Lead from the front. You have to set the example and show them how to do it. And number three is don’t shove the new culture down their throats. Make them feel like they own it and it will be much more effective.” — Jim Fowler