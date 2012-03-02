Tim Andree: How can you change a company’s culture?

Not quite.

After graduating from Notre Dame and then playing in the NBA and overseas, Tim’s life was all basketball. That is, until he hung up his sneakers and decided to pursue the next stage of his life off the court.

Joining Toyota headquarters in Tokyo, Tim quickly rose through the ranks — eventually leading External Affairs for Toyota Motor Corporate North America. After 13 years at Toyota, Tim joined Canon U.S.A. to head up Marketing and Corporate Communications. His unparalleled track record of success landed him the top marketing spot at BASF, and ultimately returned him to the NBA as the Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

Tim came to Dentsu America in 2006, and in two short years moved the agency to its new state-of-the art headquarters in TriBeCa, acquired leading-edge digital/design group, ATTIK and made Dentsu the fastest growing agency in the U.S. per Ad Age’s 2008 Agency Report rankings.

In June 2008, Tim was named the first non-Japanese Executive Officer of Dentsu Inc. Later that November, he was appointed President & CEO, Dentsu Holdings USA, Inc., expanding his role to lead all operations in North and South America and at the same time, acquired celebrated New York-based advertising agency, mcgarrybowen. Tim’s role expanded again in April 2009, when Dentsu’s European operations were added to his responsibilities, which now includes a total of 22 offices in eight countries. As part of a strategic restructuring, in July 2009, he appointed Jim Kelly to lead the newly established Dentsu UK, the cornerstone of Dentsu Europe.

Now Tim’s greatest passions are ensuring that Dentsu delivers fresh, breakthrough thinking to all of our clients in the Americas and Europe who rely on his unique experience as a former client, and offering them true 360 degree global resources by building a Dentsu West network the size and scope of Dentsu Inc. Tim is leading the charge to garner talent in the Western region through new hires and M&A.

During his time away from the office, Tim and his wife (and college sweetheart) Laureen, enjoy chasing their six children around the basketball court at their home in Colts Neck, New Jersey.