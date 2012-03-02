Sherif Mityas: How do you think about failure?

“I prescribe to the old adage that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I think you need to be tested in difficult situations and sometimes fail to learn that life still goes on. If you’re not going to take risks and fail, you won’t move forward. In fact, earlier in my career, I put together a whole marketing program for a retailer. It was supposed to generate traffic, new revenue. I rolled it out across 4,000 locations. A dismal failure. What; I’ve learned from that has allowed me to succeed in future programs and driving our success going forward.” — Sherif Mityas