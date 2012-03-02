advertisement
Laura Lang: How do you think about failure?

By Laura Lang

“Failure. It’s critical to any successful person. It’s hard to overcome. But it is what distinguishes great leaders. A friend reminded me once that Hall of Fame hitters in baseball only hit the ball 4 out of 10 times. Now I’m not a huge baseball fan, but I still think about that failure. Get up and take another swing.” — Laura Ling

