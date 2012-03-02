Michael Brunner: How do you think about failure?

“How do you feel about failure? Well, I think that failure is something that we all experience at some point in our lives. In business I think the best approach to it is to accept it, learn from it, and move on. And in many respects, it’s the price of admission for success. I would rather fail impressively giving it everything I had, than quit because it became ta little too tough or too difficult. I think winners have the innate ability to overcome all the odds. I think of failure as just another temporary stop along the way on the journey to success.” — Michael Brunner
