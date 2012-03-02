Toby Nunn: Leaders born or made?

“Leadership is the art of influencing another to perform a task or accomplish a task by providing that person with purpose, direction and motivation. Now these are all skills that you learn and accomplish throughout life. These are not skills you’re born with. However, the charisma and the personality are traits that help deliver that message are given at birth. I believe that a leader is made and not necessarily born. However, make sure you take those skills and apply them appropriately to every situation.” –Toby Nunn