Suzy Sandberg: Leaders born or made?

“Are leaders born or made? I always thought that leaders were born. But now that I have kids I can honestly say that I do think that that is true. I do see leadership qualities coming through very young kids. But as far as being made into a leader I do think that that is really possible either through training or what I think is probably the best way is emulating someone you think is a good leader, and trying to adopt their characteristics.

–Suzy Sandberg