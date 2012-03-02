Genevieve Bell: Leaders born or made?

“Some leaders are born, some leaders are made. They are clearly people in this world that are born to lead and some people who are so extraordinarily charismatic out of the gate that you know. And then I think that there are others who by circumstance and fortune find themselves in the position where that’s the only thing that they have and it’s what so compels them because they want to drive, change or make a difference that they find themselves leading even if it’s not what they set about to do.” –Genevieve Bell