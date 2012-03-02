Andy Dunn: Leaders born or made?

“So the answer is both. A leader is born when they’re born tall, white, male and old. But more commonly they’re made by the choices they make throughout their lives and the people they surround themselves with that make them better. I think that’s one of the harder lessons for me, around leadership which is, it’s not about who I am, but it’s about surrounding myself by people — and actually seeking out people — who are going to try to make me better every day.” — Andy Dunn