Antony Young: When Was the Last Time You Changed Your Mind About Something Important?

“Yesterday, actually. I’ve learned that some men think that changing their mind is a sign of indecision or weakness. But in may cases I’ve found the opposite to be true. The staff, to be open to listening and potentially acting on their views, is incredibly motivating. It’s also a strong indication that you won’t let your ego dictate making the best decisions for the company. And lastly and more importantly, it shows that you’re a dynamic leader willing to change decisions if you get better information.” — Antony Young