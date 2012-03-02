advertisement
Jim Fowler: When Was the Last Time You Changed Your Mind About Something Important?

By Jim Fowler1 minute Read

“I went to bed about a week ago thinking we were going to do an acquisition. The next morning my belly woke up and said, ‘Don’t do it.’ I decided not to do it. Acquisitions for a pre-IPO company is a really risky game. They fail far more often than they are successful. The most important decisions you make are not what you do but what you decide not to do.” — Jim Fowler

