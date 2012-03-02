Diaz Nesamoney: When Was the Last Time You Changed Your Mind About Something Important?

Diaz Nesamoney, founder of Jivox, is a passionate serial entrepreneur now on his third successful startup. Before founding Jivox, he founded Celequest, raised over $20M in venture capital, and served as its CEO until early 2007, when the company was acquired by Cognos Corp. Celequest introduced the market’s first BI appliance, a disruptive innovation that changed the way companies collected, analyzed, and acted on business intelligence information. He was previously co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer at Informatica (NASDAQ:INFA), which he took from a startup to a publicly traded company in 1999 with a market capitalization of over $1 billion. Informatica pioneered data integration software as a category and is now the market leader with over $400M in revenue.