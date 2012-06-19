Jim Koch: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

“Imagination is crucial to leadership because leadership requires energy and motivation and it requires giving people something exciting. For me, I imagined bringing great beer to the United State and I imagine a company that I would want to work for. And that was motivating to people. People were excited about the idea of making great beer in the United States and doing it in a company where they enjoyed coming to work every day, if only for the free beer.” — Jim Koch
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens