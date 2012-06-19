advertisement
Jim Koch: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

By Jim Koch

“Imagination is crucial to leadership because leadership requires energy and motivation and it requires giving people something exciting. For me, I imagined bringing great beer to the United State and I imagine a company that I would want to work for. And that was motivating to people. People were excited about the idea of making great beer in the United States and doing it in a company where they enjoyed coming to work every day, if only for the free beer.” — Jim Koch

