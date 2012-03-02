Jason Silva and Max Lugavere: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

“I think the role of imagination in leadership is a crucial one, a hugely important thing. And I think that the reason for that is imagination allows us to think beyond our limitations to conceive of what might be and to go farther than we ever thought possible. And I think this ability to go beyond our limitations is an aspiring trait that any natural, charismatic leader should have and he should try to incorporate into how he works and how he deals with those that are around him.” — Jason Silva