Jason Silva and Max Lugavere: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

“I think the role of imagination in leadership is a crucial one, a hugely important thing. And I think that the reason for that is imagination allows us to think beyond our limitations to conceive of what might be and to go farther than we ever thought possible. And I think this ability to go beyond our limitations is an aspiring trait that any natural, charismatic leader should have and he should try to incorporate into how he works and how he deals with those that are around him.” — Jason Silva
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens