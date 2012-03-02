Scott Case: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

“One of the biggest jobs for any leader is using our imaginations to imagine a future that’s different than the one we have today. Whether inventing a new service or a new product, you have to stay ahead of competition. And you need to position that product in a place where that product doesn’t exist in a future that doesn’t exist yet. And then you need to lead a team of people to deliver on that new reality. How will that new product or service be brought to market? That’s the leader’s role, to use imagination to do that.” — Scott Case