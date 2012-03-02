Leyl Master Black: How do you know innovation when you see it?

“I think there’s a couple ways you can think about innovation. When I hear about something for the first time I always ask, ‘Is this really helping solving a bleeding-from-the-neck problem or is it a band-aid? Innovation needs to represent a quantum leap of what’s out there already. It cant just be an incremental improvement. That being said, sometimes you just have to take off your practical hat and just use your imagination. Like Twitter.” — Leyl Master Black